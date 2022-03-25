Edgewood College Chamber Orchestra, Concert Band

press release: The Music Department at Edgewood College presents a Spring Celebration Concert. The Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Sergei Pavlov, and the Concert Band, directed by Carrie Backman, are featured.

Highlights include soloist James Waldo, cello, performing with the Chamber Orchestra. Selections include works by Tchaikovsky and Sibelius.

The Concert Band performance features the theme The Beauty of Life: A Musical Journey.

Tickets are $5.00, with proceeds supporting the Edward Walters music scholarship at Edgewood College.