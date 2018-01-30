press release: The Edgewood Chorale offers Edgewood students and Madison-area singers with the opportunity to perform larger choral works in collaboration with the Edgewood Chamber Orchestra. It is open to any interested singer and no audition is required. Music is provided. The choir rehearses on Tuesday evenings, September – December, and January-May, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Spring season starts on Tuesday, January 24.

For more information, contact: Sergei Pavlov at spavlov@edgewood.edu