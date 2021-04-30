ONLINE: Edgewood College Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Singers, Guitar Ensemble, Chamber Winds

press release: The Music Department at Edgewood College presents a Spring Celebration Concert, available via livestream at music.edgewood.edu.

The Chamber Orchestra highlights music by Hummel, Penderecki and Piazzolla. Soloists include Gwyneth Ferguson on trumpet, and Malia Huntsman on oboe.

The Chamber Singers will offer selections from Broadway musicals and contemporary choral arrangements, including Lord of the Rings, by Enya, works from Josh Groban, and the Polish composer Henrik Gorecki.

The Guitar Ensemble will perform Haru no Umi, by Michio Miyagi, and a stirring medley from the 1970’s group Chicago: 25 or 6 to 4/Saturday in the Park, by Mark Lamm.

The Chamber Winds will perform selections from Crooner’s Serenade, Josef Rheinberger’s Evening Song (Abendlied), and an arrangement of John Williams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens.