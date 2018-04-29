Edgewood College Baseball

press release: Edgewood College’s baseball doubleheader on Sunday afternoon will have an Olympic flair. Team USA Olympic curlers Nina Roth ’12 and Becca Hamilton ‘14, will be on hand to throw out ceremonial first pitches at the Eagles game vs. Aurora University.

Game time for the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference doubleheader is set for 1:00 p.m. at Stampfl Field in Verona, Wis.

Ms. Roth and Ms. Hamilton represented the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The United States women’s team finished with a 4-5 record, just missing qualification for the semifinals. Hamilton also competed with her brother Matt in the inaugural mixed doubles competition at the Games.

Ms. Roth graduated with a degree from the Henry Predolin School of Nursing at Edgewood College. Ms. Hamilton earned her degree in Education. The two Olympians will throw out their first pitches shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Sunday’s games are also Breast Cancer Recovery Day at Stampfl Field. The Eagles baseball team will be honoring those fighting cancer and remembering those we have lost as they raise money for Breast Cancer Recovery, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women living with breast cancer.