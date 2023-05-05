Edgewood College Chamber Singers, Chorale and Chamber Orchestra
Edgewood High School 2219 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin
media release: The Chamber Singers, the Edgewood College Chorale, and the Edgewood College Chamber Orchestra will perform selections from the oratorio “The Creation” by Joseph Haydn (1732 – 1809).
Associate professor Sergei Pavlov conducts, joined by the soloists Dr. Cayla Rosché, Dr. Adam Shelton, and Brandon Glock, ‘20.
Admission is free.
