Edgewood College Chorale, Chamber Singers, Guitar Ensemble

press release: Celebrate the changing of the season with special performances by the Edgewood College Chorale, Chamber Singers, and Guitar ensemble.

Some vocal music highlights include “The Ground,” by Ola Gjeilo, “The Lord Bless You and Keep You,” by Peter Lutkin, “Colors of the Wind,” by Alan Menken, and more.

Masks are required. Suggested $10 donation for the Edward Walters Music Scholarship.