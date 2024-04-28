Edgewood College Concert Band, Guitar Ensemble

media release: Celebrate Spring with a concert featuring the Guitar Ensemble and Concert Band.

The Guitar Ensemble, under the direction of Nathan Wysock, will feature selections from Duke Ellington, Dave Brubeck, and more.

The Concert Band, under the direction of Carrie Backman, will feature work by John Phillip Sousa, and several 20th century composers. Trombone virtuoso Maliq Veal is featured as a special guest conductor.

Admission is free.