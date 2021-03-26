ONLINE: Edgewood College Chamber Orchestra, Guitar Ensemble, Chamber Winds

press release: The Music Department at Edgewood College presents our Spring Celebration Concert, available via livestream at music.edgewood.edu, featuring the Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Sergei Pavlov; the Guitar Ensemble, under the direction of Nathan Wysock; and the Chamber Winds, directed by Carrie Backman, are featured.

Highlights include the Guitar Ensemble’s performance of Wish You Were Here, by David Gilmour and Rogers Waters, and the Chamber Winds epic Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Chamber Orchestra, who will perform live, will feature Musical moment No. 3, by Franz Schubert, and Peer Gynt Suite, by Edvard Grieg.