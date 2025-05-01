Edgewood College Student-Directed One-Acts

7:30 pm on 5/1-3 and 2 pm, 5/4, Ballweg Theatre. $20.

media release: Contemporary one-act plays directed by Edgewood Theatre Arts Students: fresh, funny, thought-provoking and smart, this variety-pack of plays showcases the talents of Edgewood students on stage and behind the scenes.

Tickets go on sale early April. Box Office:

608.663.6710

boxoffice@edgewood.edu

Ticket Pricing:

$20 General Admission

$10 Students, Seniors and Military