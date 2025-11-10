Edgewood High School Stadium Improvement

media release: Edgewood High School will host a neighborhood meeting about their proposed athletic field improvements on Monday Nov 10 at 6:30 PM.

It will be in the library at 630pm which is in the main building of the High School. Folks should enter through the main entrance and there will be signs to guide people to the library. There are visitor parking spots out front and in the circle drive. Once those are full people can park in main lot I (Alumni Hall parking lot), which is at the front of the school close by the entrance.

The proposed upgrades include:

Construction of larger and permanent bleachers with ADA compliance

A permanent concession stand and restrooms with running water

Integrated sound system to better control amplified sound

Security and safety lights only

No field lighting

Possibly additional landscaping along Woodrow

You are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more details and ask questions.