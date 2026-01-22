Edgewood University Arts Faculty reception
to
Edgewood University-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: January 22 – March 12, 2026: Arts Faculty Exhibition
Artists’ Reception Thursday, January 29, 2026, 5:00 - 7:00 pm
Refreshments, and featuring the piano stylings of Beth Wilson, Edgewood University
Featuring the Work Of...
Jane Fasse
Maribeth Fleischmann
Leara Glinzak
Eric Larson
Dean Leeper
Alan Luft
Peter Makela
Jill McNutt
Sarah Stolte
Kelsey Voy
David Wells
Gallery Hours
Wednesday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Or by appointment, call 608-663-2300