Edgewood University Arts Faculty reception

media release: January 22 – March 12, 2026: Arts Faculty Exhibition

Artists’ Reception Thursday, January 29, 2026, 5:00 - 7:00 pm

Refreshments, and featuring the piano stylings of Beth Wilson, Edgewood University

Featuring the Work Of...

Jane Fasse

Maribeth Fleischmann

Leara Glinzak

Eric Larson

Dean Leeper

﻿Alan Luft

Peter Makela

Jill McNutt

Sarah Stolte

Kelsey Voy

David Wells

Gallery Hours

Wednesday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Or by appointment, call 608-663-2300