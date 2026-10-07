Edgewood University Chamber Singers, Chorale, Guitar Ensemble
Edgewood High School 2219 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin
media release: The Edgewood University Chamber Singers, the Chorale, and the Guitar Ensemble present a delightful autumn concert. Music includes everything from jazz standards, to contemporary arrangements, traditional Korean songs, and even some K-pop.
Admission is free. The concert takes place in the McKinley Performing Arts Center at Edgewood High School.
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Edgewood High School 2219 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin
Music