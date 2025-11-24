Edgewood University Theatre Auditions

media release: Edgewood University announces auditions for Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, directed by Jan Levine Thal. These auditions are open to Edgewood students and staff, as well as the general public. Casting priority will be given to current Edgewood students.

Dates: Monday, 11/24 and Tuesday, 11/25, 6pm-8pm, Diane Ballweg Theater, The Stream Building, Edgewood University Campus

Rehearsals begin December 1; they pause on December 12 for Winter Break, and continue Tuesday, January 20 through Sun Feb 26, 2026.

Performances

February 27, 7:30pm

February 28, Two shows: 2pm and 7:30pm

March 4, Required brush-up

March 5, 7:30pm

March 6, 7:30pm

March 7, 2pm