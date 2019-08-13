RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden

press release: Explore the Herb Garden where we are experimenting with small fruit, vegetable, and herb varieties suited to containers as well as trialing new "superfood" plants. Discover how edibles are incorporated into other containers and in-ground plantings, and hear about cultural and design considerations that contribute to bountiful, beautiful, edible gardens. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Erin Presley, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 1-2:30pm, Tuesday, August 20; Registration Deadline: Tuesday, August 13

OR 6:30-8pm, Thursday, August 22; Registration Deadline: Thursday, August 15

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member