RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden

Google Calendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-13 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Explore the Herb Garden where we are experimenting with small fruit, vegetable, and herb varieties suited to containers as well as trialing new "superfood" plants. Discover how edibles are incorporated into other containers and in-ground plantings, and hear about cultural and design considerations that contribute to bountiful, beautiful, edible gardens. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Erin Presley, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 1-2:30pm, Tuesday, August 20; Registration Deadline: Tuesday, August 13

OR 6:30-8pm, Thursday, August 22; Registration Deadline: Thursday, August 15

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-13 00:00:00 Google Calendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Edibles in Every Garden - 2019-08-15 00:00:00