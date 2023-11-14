RSVP for Editorial Writing and Cartoon Contest

media release: The WNA Foundation is excited to announce the third annual Editorial Writing & Cartoon Contest, which aims to increase civic education and engagement while celebrating the rights established by the First Amendment.

The contest is open to all Wisconsin middle and high school students, including home-schooled students. Essays and cartoons should focus on the importance of the First Amendment. Students are encouraged to draw from personal experiences, current events and historical examples.

The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, and winners will be announced in early January.

First-place winners in each contest will receive $500, second-place winners will receive $250, third-place winners will receive $100 and honorable mention recipients will receive $50. Winning entries also will be published by newspapers across the state.

Writing contest: For the writing contest, high school students will be asked to write a “guest column” (500 words or less) about the First Amendment, and middle school students will be asked to write a “letter to the editor” (200 words or less) on the same topic.

Enter the Writing Contest

Cartoon contest: Students wishing to compete in the editorial cartoon contests may do so by submitting one First Amendment-themed editorial cartoon.

Enter the Cartoon Contest