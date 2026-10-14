The Edmund Fitzgerald and the Meaning of Home in the Great Lakes

media release: The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, in partnership with the Mead Public Library in Sheboygan, invites you to join us for this free program, exploring how the Great Lakes have shaped our sense of place and belonging. With insight from an expert on the science and the story, we’ll consider how our vulnerability in the face of environmental forces connects us across time and region. Dr. Steve Ackerman, Wisconsin Academy fellow and atmospheric scientist, will guide attendees through the weather science, ship design, and cultural legacy behind one of the Great Lakes’ most enduring maritime stories.

About the Speaker

Ackerman moved to Wisconsin in 1987, accepting a research scientist position in the Space Science and Engineering Center. He joined the UW-Madison faculty in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences in 1992. Ackerman served as director of the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies from 1999-2019. This research organization is a collaboration between the UW-Madison, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Wisconsin is widely recognized as the birthplace of weather satellites, and CIMSS is key to Wisconsin’s current reputation. Recognition awards include being elected fellow to the American Meteorological Society (AMS) in 2014 and the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters in 2011. He received the AMS Teaching Excellence Award in 2009 and a UW-Madison Chancellor’s Award for Distinguished Teaching in 1999. He is also a recipient of the NASA Exceptional Public Service Medal in 2010. Ackerman, along with professor Jonathan Martin, is one of the “weather guys” who appear monthly on Wisconsin Public Radio to discuss the weather and climate. They also write a weekly blog and a column for the Wisconsin State Journal which answers people’s weather questions.

A Preview of Wisconsin Academy's Upcoming Water Theme

Water connects every community in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Academy's ongoing work with water scientists, policymakers, creatives, and community members is coming together for an exciting series of water-themed programs in 2027. This event offers an introduction into our upcoming theme. We invite you to dive into the conversation with us!