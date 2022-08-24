Online
Educating America Tour-Wisconsin
Conference Agenda
August 24, 2022
10:00 am – 10:15 am CT / 11:00 am – 11:15 am ET
Welcome & About AFA
Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr.
President & CEO, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America
10:15 am -11:00 am CT / 11:15 am – 12:00 pm ET
Early Detection & Reducing the Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease
Lindsay Clark, PhD
Assistant Professor, University of Wisconsin, Department of Medicine, Geriatrics
Geriatric Neuropsychologist, William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
11:00 am – 11:45 am CT / 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm ET
My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver
Martin J. Schreiber, Author, Speaker
Former Wisconsin Governor and Family Caregiver
11:45 am – 12:30 pm CT / 12:45 pm – 1:30 pm ET
Safety at Home
Janet Weigel, CDS
Dementia Outreach Specialist, Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin