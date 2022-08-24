Educating America Tour-Wisconsin

media release: The Alzheime r’s Foundation of America (AFA) will hold a free virtual conference on August 24th at 10:00 am CST that will provide Wisconsin residents with information about Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, caregiving, care planning, support services and more. The free educational conference will be held virtually over the Internet and is open to everyone. For more information or to register, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour

Conference Agenda

August 24, 2022

10:00 am – 10:15 am CT / 11:00 am – 11:15 am ET

Welcome & About AFA

Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr.

President & CEO, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

10:15 am -11:00 am CT / 11:15 am – 12:00 pm ET

Early Detection & Reducing the Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Lindsay Clark, PhD

Assistant Professor, University of Wisconsin, Department of Medicine, Geriatrics

Geriatric Neuropsychologist, William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

11:00 am – 11:45 am CT / 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm ET

My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver

Martin J. Schreiber, Author, Speaker

Former Wisconsin Governor and Family Caregiver

11:45 am – 12:30 pm CT / 12:45 pm – 1:30 pm ET

Safety at Home

Janet Weigel, CDS

Dementia Outreach Specialist, Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin