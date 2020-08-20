ONLINE: Educating America

press release: The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is holding a free virtual conference on August 20th at 10:00 am to help Wisconsin residents affected by Alzheimer’s during the COVID-19 crisis.

The conference will provide information regarding Alzheimer’s disease, COVID-19 brain health and wellness, combating isolation, preventing cognitive decline, powers of attorney, and finding hope, humor and self-compassion in caregiving.

Thursday, August 20, 2020, 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m CST. The free educational conference will be held virtually over the Internet and is open to everyone. For more information or to register, click here or call 866-232-8484.

Conference Agenda

10:00 am – 10:15 am Welcome & About AFA

Charles J. Fuschillo Jr.,pPresident & CEO, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

10:15 am – 10:30 am Special Guest Message

Dr. Mehmet Oz, MD, FACS, host of The Dr. Oz Show

10:30 am – 11:15 am Brain Health in the Time of COVID-19: Be Safe and Be Smart

Nathaniel Chin, MD, assistant professor (CHS), Department of Medicine, Geriatric Division, UWSMPH; director of medical services, Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center; medical director, Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention (WRAP) Study; University of Wisconsin Geriatric Memory Clinic Physician

11:15 am – 11:45 am Powers of Attorney, Worth Their Weight in Gold

Jennifer A. O’Neill Esq. certified elder law attorney, National Elder Law Foundation; founder of O’Neill Elder Law in Hudson, Wisconsin

11:45 am – 12:30 pm Finding Hope, Humor and Heart in Caregiving

Elaine K. Sanchez, caregiver, speaker, author and cofounder of CaregiverHelp.com

12:30 pm Closing Remarks

Charles J. Fuschillo Jr.