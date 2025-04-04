Education and Singapore’s Climate Transition: Challenges Opportunities and Pathways

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

media release:  Lecture by Tricia Seow, senior lecturer at the National Institute of Education – Humanities & Social Studies Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

