ONLINE: Education for Democracy: Renewing the Wisconsin Idea

Book launch for Education for Democracy: Renewing the Wisconsin Idea, published in Nov. 2020 by the University of Wisconsin Press.

What is the role of the public university in a democratic society? Education for Democracy: Renewing the Wisconsin Idea, published by the University of Wisconsin Press in November 2020, is about one conception of that role, which came to be known as the Wisconsin Idea. The book features essays by Emily Auerbach, Karen Bogenschneider, Caitlin Cieslik-Miskimen, Katherine J. Cramer, Jane L. Collins, Lewis A. Friedland, Maryo Gard Ewell, J. David Hoeveler, Curt Meine, and R. Richard Wagner, with a preface by Patrick Brenzel, introduction by Chad Alan Goldberg, and afterword by Gwen Drury. Together, the contributors revisit the Wisconsin Idea as it has developed since the early 20th century, with deep concern about what it means today and what it can mean in the future.

Please join us for a virtual book launch event on January 28, 2021. The event will feature a short introduction to the book by editor Chad Alan Goldberg, brief remarks by the contributors, and an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

To purchase the book, please visit: https://uwpress.wisc.edu/books/5821.htm