media release: State Representative Karen DeSanto (D-Baraboo) and state Senator Sarah Keyeski (D-Lodi) will be hosting and moderating a panel and discussion about education funding in Spring Green on Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 5:30PM to 7PM. The panel features former public school teacher and author of Assembly Bill 495, state Representative Joan Fitzgerald (D-Fort Atkinson) and River Valley School District Director of Finance and Operations Brian Krey.

The event will take place at the Spring Green Community Center, located at 117 S Washington St in Spring Green, WI.

This is an opportunity for anyone interested to learn more about school funding mechanisms from school officials and legislators. This is also an opportunity for constituents of Rep. DeSanto and Sen. Keyeski to share thoughts, ideas, and concerns with their state elected officials. All are welcome to attend the event. No RSVP is required to attend.

Questions about the event can be directed to Sen. Keyeski's office via phone at 608-266-0751 and via email at Sen.Keyeski@legis.Wisconsin.gov or Rep. DeSanto's office via phone at 608-237-9140 and via email at Rep.DeSanto@legis.Wisconsin.gov.

Rep. DeSanto represents Wisconsin’s 40th Assembly District and Sen. Keyeski represents Wisconsin’s 14th Senate District.