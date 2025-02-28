Educational Davis, Buster Sales, Faux Beaux

media release: Madison New Wave pioneers Educational Davis, along with exciting new rockers Buster Sales and Faux Beaux will be bringing local indie, psych, and synth rock to fabled campus venue THE ANNEX for a 18+ show!

Educational Davis - New Wave Synth Rock

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlQSYqTpuxc

Buster Sales - Real Emotional Disco

https://bustersales.bandcamp.com/

Faux Beaux - Modern Indie Blues-Rock

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYThHQyn4So

https://www.facebook.com/events/1144357017099826/

