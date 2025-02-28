Educational Davis, Buster Sales, Faux Beaux
The Red Zone/The Annex 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
John Redlin
Educational Davis sitting behind three tables.
Educational Davis
media release: Madison New Wave pioneers Educational Davis, along with exciting new rockers Buster Sales and Faux Beaux will be bringing local indie, psych, and synth rock to fabled campus venue THE ANNEX for a 18+ show!
Educational Davis - New Wave Synth Rock
Buster Sales - Real Emotional Disco
Faux Beaux - Modern Indie Blues-Rock
