Educational Davis, Lavish Waste, Poison Widow, Yakuza Jacuzzi
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Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Joe Hermanson
Educational Davis in a field.
Educational Davis
media release: Educational Davis presents the very first New Wave Ren Faire at Gamma Ray Bar
Setting: The Gamma Ray Bar, sometime between 1305, 1980, and 2226 AD.
Wardrobe: Open to interpretation
The Players:
Yakuza Jacuzzi - improvised synth-kraut
https://yakuzajacuzzi.bandcamp.com/
Poison Widow - dark post-punk
https://poisonwidow.bandcamp.com/
Lavish Waste - electro punk-wave
https://lavishwaste.bandcamp.com/
Educational Davis - synth rock-wave