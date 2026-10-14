Educational Davis, Lavish Waste, Poison Widow, Yakuza Jacuzzi

× Expand Joe Hermanson Educational Davis in a field. Educational Davis

media release: Educational Davis presents the very first New Wave Ren Faire at Gamma Ray Bar

Setting: The Gamma Ray Bar, sometime between 1305, 1980, and 2226 AD.

Wardrobe: Open to interpretation

The Players:

Yakuza Jacuzzi - improvised synth-kraut

https://yakuzajacuzzi.bandcamp.com/

Poison Widow - dark post-punk

https://poisonwidow.bandcamp.com/

Lavish Waste - electro punk-wave

https://lavishwaste.bandcamp.com/

Educational Davis - synth rock-wave

https://educationaldavis.bandcamp.com/