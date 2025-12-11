Educational Davis, Lonelyproof

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Educational Davis: New Wave/Age synth/guitar rock/pop get people in the mood to dance/cry.

Lonelyproof: Madison-based supergroup. 70s hard rock bombast meets '90s grunge hooks and modern indie sensibility. Kyle Rightley (Driveway Thriftdwellers), Lo Marie (Lo Marie, The Furious Bongos), Max Morkri (Wurk), Jeff Weiss (The Big Payback, No Name String Band)

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - Educational Davis, Lonelyproof - 2026-01-16 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Educational Davis, Lonelyproof - 2026-01-16 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Educational Davis, Lonelyproof - 2026-01-16 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Educational Davis, Lonelyproof - 2026-01-16 21:00:00 ical