Educational Davis, Lonelyproof
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
John Redlin
Educational Davis sitting behind three tables.
Educational Davis
media release: Educational Davis: New Wave/Age synth/guitar rock/pop get people in the mood to dance/cry.
Lonelyproof: Madison-based supergroup. 70s hard rock bombast meets '90s grunge hooks and modern indie sensibility. Kyle Rightley (Driveway Thriftdwellers), Lo Marie (Lo Marie, The Furious Bongos), Max Morkri (Wurk), Jeff Weiss (The Big Payback, No Name String Band)
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music