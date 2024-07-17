Educational Davis, Palm Ghosts, Mumbumper

× Expand Joseph Lekkas The band Palm Ghosts. Palm Ghosts

media release: Local new wave / post-punk bands Educational Davis and Mumbumper welcome Nashville's post-punk legends Palm Ghosts as they stop at Madison's Gamma Ray Bar on their Midwest tour this summer!

Educational Davis - Madison new wavers will be experimenting on audiences with new material

https://educationaldavis. bandcamp.com/album/navigation

Palm Ghosts - Epic post-punk with a heavy pop sheen from Nashville. South Africa’s Jangle Pop Hub has said the band has “An inimitable 80’s style dream pop that mixes the avaricious swirl of The Cocteau Twins, the atmospherics of The Cure and the grandiosity of Echo and The Bunnymen”

New music just released: https://palmghosts.bandcamp. com/album/fa-ades-2-masks

Mumbumper - Exciting new no-wave snot-rockers from Madison. Super fresh and full of quirky attitude.

https://mumbumper.bandcamp. com/album/demo-2024