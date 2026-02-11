Edward Knecht Trio
Token Creek Concert Barn, DeForest 4037 State Hwy. 19, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
media release: From our sister county, Kassel, Germany! In partnership with the Dane County Sister County program.
wo Sets: 5:00-6:30pm and 8:00-9:30pm
Small tables, dim lights, refreshments during the sets… This critically acclaimed European trio transforms centuries-old traditional melodies into contemporary jazz, merging classical depth, lyrical improvisation, and rhythmic adventure.
