Edward Knecht Trio

Token Creek Concert Barn, DeForest 4037 State Hwy. 19, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532

media release: From our sister county, Kassel, Germany! In partnership with the Dane County Sister County program.

wo Sets: 5:00-6:30pm and 8:00-9:30pm

Small tables, dim lights, refreshments during the sets… This critically acclaimed European trio transforms centuries-old traditional melodies into contemporary jazz, merging classical depth, lyrical improvisation, and rhythmic adventure. 

608-836-7638
