Edward the Fourth

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Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: June 19-20, 26-28 performances in the Wonderground. Friday shows begin at 7 pm; Saturday-Sunday shows begin at 6 pm.

Madison Shakespeare Company returns to MCM to stage five evenings of Thomas Heywood’s Edward the Fourth, with the Wonderground climber taking center stage—literally. It might not exactly be the set envisioned by the infamous playwright, but Elizabethan London lacked our exhibits team.

This event is suggested for adults and mature teens.

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 on the day of the show.

Info

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-256-6445
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