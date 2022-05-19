ONLINE: e.E. Charlton-Trujillo & Pat Zeitlow Miller

media release: When a sassy drummer starts kindergarten, the rules of school cramp her style. What’s a young rock star to do? Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-lupe-lopez. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.

When Lupe Lopez struts through the doors of Hector P. Garcia Elementary in sunglasses with two taped-up Number 2 pencils—drumsticks, of course—poking from her pocket, her confidence is off the charts. All day, Lupe drums on desks, tables, and chairs while Ms. Quintanilla reminds her of school rules. Lupe has her own rules: 1) Don’t listen to anyone. 2) Make lots of noise. ¡Rataplán! 3) Have fans, not friends. But with her new teacher less than starstruck, and fans hard to come by, Lupe wonders if having friends is such a bad idea after all. Can it be that true star power means knowing when to share the spotlight? With its spirited illustrations and a simple text threaded through with Spanish words, this picture book is proof positive that being a strong girl moving to her own beat doesn’t have to mean pushing others away.