"Eephus" + "Deuce"

media release: Madison premiere of two new baseball-centered narrative films. Perhaps the perfect way to lead off the second half of the MLB season post-All-Star Break. Join us for this special summer screening event!

EEPHUS (dir. Carson Lund), 99 minutes

As a construction project looms over their beloved baseball field, two New England recreational teams face off one last time.

preceded by DEUCE (dir. Margot Budzyna), 18 minutes

A friendship is threatened by an unexpected culprit: baseball practice.