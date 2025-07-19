"Eephus" + "Deuce"
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Madison premiere of two new baseball-centered narrative films. Perhaps the perfect way to lead off the second half of the MLB season post-All-Star Break. Join us for this special summer screening event!
EEPHUS (dir. Carson Lund), 99 minutes
As a construction project looms over their beloved baseball field, two New England recreational teams face off one last time.
preceded by DEUCE (dir. Margot Budzyna), 18 minutes
A friendship is threatened by an unexpected culprit: baseball practice.