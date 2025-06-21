efex loop, Brent Hoyer, Lee Piscioneri, Sam & the Coat Tails, Tour of Illyse

media release:

3:45 – 4:45 Tour of Illyse – A laid-back listening experience with soft folk storytelling, crafting melodies and harmonies.

• 5:00 – 6:00 Sam and the Coat Tails – Rock and pop favorites from the 1970s to today.

• 6:15 – 7:15 Lee Piscioneri – Singer-guitarist performing originals and top hits spanning the decades.

• 7:30 – 8:00 Brent Hoyer – A seasoned solo acoustic guitarist.

• 8:00 – 9:00 efex loop – An original fusion band blending ’80s rock, modern jazz, and disco with catchy melodies, singable choruses, and danceable beats.

Consider bringing a chair to ensure a seat on the patio. Bring some cash for the tip jar – these talented musicians are donating their time to make this celebration special!