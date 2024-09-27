$12 ($10 adv.).

media release: Formed in 1980, The EFFIGIES helped define the early Chicago punk sound and scene. They released a string of acclaimed EPs and LPs before disbanding in the late 80s. Resurfacing a few times over the years, the band had just finished recording a new album when singer John Kezdy died in an accident in the summer of 2023. In 2024 The Effigies are releasing John’s final album “Burned” as well as a 40th anniversary edition of the seminal album “For Ever Grounded” from 1984.

“Effigies were the first great band from Chicago’s scene. Not overstating to say that without John and the Effigies, I would never have made any records.”

– Steve Albini TWITTER 8/2023