The Effigies, Whippets

$15 ($12 adv.).

media release: Formed in 1980, The EFFIGIES along with NAKED RAYGUN defined the early Chicago punk sound and scene. They released a string of acclaimed EPs and LPs before disbanding in the late '80s. Resurfacing a few times over the years, the band had just finished recording a new album when singer John Kezdy died in an accident in the summer of 2023.

In 2024 The Effigies are releasing John’s final album “Burned” as well as a 40th anniversary edition of the seminal album “For Ever Grounded” from 1984.

“With “For Ever Grounded” in 1984, the Effigies made an album for the ages, a foundational document in the Chicago sound that transformed the city’s music scene.” - Greg Kot SOUND OPINIONS

“Effigies were the first great band from Chicago’s scene. Not overstating to say that without John and the Effigies, I would never have made any records.” - Steve Albini TWITTER 82023