RSVP for Effigy Mound Culture

press release: 12/8/18 Saturday, 1–4 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Effigy Mound Culture. Earthen mounds with conical, linear, and animal shapes were built by native people in southern Wisconsin. The effigy mound groups at the Arboretum are among the few remaining of hundreds built in our area more than 1,000 years ago. Learn about the mounds, the people who created them, and their environment. Indoors, with an outdoor walk if weather permits. Instructor: Paul Borowsky, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $25. Register by December 4. Meet at the Visitor Center. See related walk December 2. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison, #608-263-7888. (arboretum.wisc.edu/learn/ classes/)