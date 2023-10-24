RSVP for Effigy Mounds of Southern Wisconsin

media release: Saturday, October 28, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Effigy Mounds of Southern Wisconsin

Earthen mounds with conical, linear, and animal shapes were built by Native people in southern Wisconsin. The effigy mound groups at the Arboretum are among the few remaining of hundreds built in our area more than 1,000 years ago. Learn about the mounds, the people who created them, and their environment. Indoor class, with optional outdoor walk if weather permits. Instructor: Paul Borowsky, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $30. Register by October 24. Meet at the Visitor Center.