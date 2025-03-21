media release: The annual Egg Art Contest returns to Orange Tree Imports, 1721 Monroe Street in Madison for the 44th year! Adults and children are invited to enter any form of decorated chicken egg, providing the egg is either raw or blown. Past entrants in this long-time Madison Easter tradition have included Ukrainian eggs and eggs decorated using batik, watercolor, natural dyes, paper wrapping, and other creative methods. This year for the first time every entrant will receive a gift card when dropping off an egg.

Saturday, April 12 at 5:30 is the deadline for the Egg Art Contest. Those interested in entering are invited to call 608-255-8211, or to stop in at Orange Tree Imports, for complete contest rules. All eggs will be on display at Orange Tree Imports for public viewing the week before Easter.