Egg-Stavaganza Spring Festival

media release: Don't miss Verona's Community Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at Hometown USA Festival Park! We have lots of fun things planned including pictures with the Bunny, Haven's Small Animal Petting Zoo, inflatable obstacle course, face painting, spring crafts and more!

Schedule of Events:

9:00 am - 12:00 Noon: Pictures with the bunny, Haven's Small Animal Zoo, inflatable obstacle course, face painting, flower planting, crafts by local businesses, drop game with prizes, scavenger hunt with prizes, egg & sack races and more!

9:00 am - 12:00 Noon: Food Truck Alley with lots of breakfast options and more!

10:00 am - 10:45: Egg Hunt

Sorry, but this event is full. Please follow the link below to add yourself to our wait list.

https://veronachamber.wufoo.com/forms/m16vzaq71b1dnqg/

Please come out for the other activities, including meeting the Bunny!

10:00 am Start time. Individual age group times are as follows:

10:00 am: 4 year-olds & under

10:15 am: 5 - 7 year-olds, and

10:30 am: 8 years-old & up