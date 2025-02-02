Egodeath, 9th & Vine, Zippper, Thundergoat
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: A night of metal mayhem at GammaRay Bar!
Egödeath- Thrash Metal from Madison
9th and Vine- Metalcore band from Eau Claire. Headbanging riffs and breakdowns mixed with big singalong choruses.
Zipper- Eclectic mixture of soaring psychedelic heights and the grotesque depths of metal, based in Madison.
Thundergoat- Heavy Space Doom Metal from Tomah
Doors at 5 PM
Show at 6 PM
$10 cover
Info
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music