Egodeath, 9th & Vine, Zippper, Thundergoat

media release: A night of metal mayhem at GammaRay Bar!

Egödeath- Thrash Metal from Madison

9th and Vine- Metalcore band from Eau Claire. Headbanging riffs and breakdowns mixed with big singalong choruses.

Zipper- Eclectic mixture of soaring psychedelic heights and the grotesque depths of metal, based in Madison.

Thundergoat- Heavy Space Doom Metal from Tomah

Doors at 5 PM

Show at 6 PM

$10 cover