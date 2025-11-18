Eidola, Nerv, Astronoid

media release: Hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah, the eclectic 5 piece fronted by Andrew Michael Wells, has carved their own unique path in the music industry. Combining heartfelt lyrics focused on philosophy, theology, history, and literature with monumental instrumental peaks and valleys spanning Post-Hardcore, Metalcore, Math Rock, Shoegaze, Indie, and Experimental Rock; Eidola is truly a one-of-a-kind project in the modern era of music.