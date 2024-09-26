× Expand Ryan Bennett The chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird and instruments. Eighth Blackbird

media release: This event is part of the annual Classical Series. Single tickets to this performance and subscriptions for the 2024-2025 Classical Series will be available for purchase starting May 28.

Called “one of the smartest, most dynamic ensembles on the planet” (Chicago Tribune), Eighth Blackbird has led the pack of entrepreneurial chamber music collectives for nearly 20 years. With its flexible instrumentation and large roster, the Chicago-based group has the breadth and depth to program the widest range of chamber music, ensuring this genre remains available to audiences. With its unique focus on cutting-edge compositions from modern composers—ranging from Philip Glass and Julia Wolfe to members of Arcade Fire and Bon Iver - it also ensures the genre remains as vital to our times as ever.

Program to be announced