Eighth Blackbird with UW Wind Ensemble

Guided by a spirit of collaboration, a deep commitment to education, and, most importantly, an unwavering optimism about the future, the chamber music collective Eighth Blackbird teams up with the UW Wind Ensemble to provide a unique educational opportunity at the University of Wisconsin. Students will learn from and perform alongside professional musicians at the top of their field leading up to this culminating concert event. Hear the groundbreaking new work for wind ensemble Vital Sines by Viet Cuong, whose work has been described as “alluring” and “wildly inventive” by The New York Times in a concert that is sure to defy expectations. Other works to be announced.

Conducted by Scott Teeple, Professor of Music and Director of Bands at the Mead Witter School of Music

Single ticket pricing:

UW-Madison Student (1 per ID, must show ID): Free

General Public: $15

Wisconsin Union Members: $15

Student (any): $15

Classical Series Subscription Encore: $11

Youth (17 and under): Free

