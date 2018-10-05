Eighth Grade (2018)

USA | 93 min | R | DCP | Dir. Bo Burnham

Fri October 5th | 8:30 PMSat October 6th | 8:30 PMSun October 7th | 6:00 PM

Thirteen-year-old Kayla (Elsie Fisher) endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school—the end of her thus far disastrous eighth grade year—before she begins high school. (A24)

"Eighth Grade is surprisingly humane, a cringe-fest that expresses an abundance of sympathy even as it evokes so many terribly sweaty, zitty memories." - Richard Lawson (Vanity Fair)