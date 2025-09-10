media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Eileen Flanagan in celebration of her new book Common Ground: How the Crisis of the Earth is Saving Us From Our Illusion of Separation. She will be joined in conversation with Jo CordonHill.

About the book

In Common Ground, veteran organizer Eileen Flanagan weaves together a series of stories of hard won successes in the climate change movement, including against a multinational bank in one case, and a heavily polluting fossil fuel company in another, based on grassroots organizing.

As heat waves, wildfires, storms, and floods become ever more deadly, the book describes a groundswell of action in which citizens of all ages, races and political stripes struggle to understand each other and the enormous challenges we face fighting companies and governments wilfully blind to the climate change dangers we face as a society.

Eileen Flanagan brings a forty-year commitment to justice to her speaking, writing, and climate leadership. From a working-class Irish American family, she has confronted corporate CEOs, prayed in their lobbies, and been arrested alongside Indigenous water protectors, Black preachers, and fellow Quakers. Nationally known for helping people to make their activism more effective and spiritually-grounded, she shepherded a scrappy group of Quakers to pressure a $4 billion-a-year bank to stop financing mountaintop removal coal mining. She earned a BA from Duke and an MA from Yale as a first-generation college student, focusing on resistance to colonialism, which she taught on the college level. The Dalai Lama endorsed her award-winning book The Wisdom to Know the Difference, and some of the best-known climate activists in the world endorsed her memoir Renewable. She lives with her husband on Lenape land in Philadelphia.

Jo CordonHill is a Madison native who became involved in climate justice organizing while at college in the Philadelphia area. She first worked with EQAT on a campaign that pressured one of the biggest banks in the US to move away from financing mountaintop removal coal mining. Later she helped start Philly Thrive, an inter-racial frontline organization that successfully shut down a Philadelphia oil refinery after an accident. Since moving back to Madison, she has shifted focus to collaborate with local author Kristina Amelong on the publication of her memoir, What My Brother Knew (She Writes Press, May 2025). She currently works as a volunteer coordinator with efforts for land restoration and conservation in Dane County.