Eileen Kelley Retirement Celebration

press release: The City of Middleton invites the public to join us as we celebrate Director of Planning/Zoning Administrator Eileen Kelley’s retirement after 31 years of public service with the City!

FRIDAY, JUNE 21, 4-7p, Electronic Theatre Controls, 3031 N. Pleasant View Rd. Parking available in ETC lots and on Pleasant View Road.

PROGRAM AT 5:30P

Appetizers provided. Beverages for Purchase.

Note: Even though a quorum of the Common Council and other city committees may attend this event, no action will be taken by the Common Council or other city committees on this social occasion.

