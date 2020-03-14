Eken Park Resistance Speak Out

Bashford United Methodist Church 329 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Saturday, March 14, 1 to 4 pm, Bashford church, 329 North Street - Eken Park Resistance Speak Out - Invitation to the community to join Eken Park neighbors to resist the F-35s from being placed at Dane County/Truax. We will be sharing poems and testimony. We will have music and celebrate our neighborhood and surrounding communities! Hosted at Bashford church, 329 North Street. Free event! For more information, contact us at ekenparkresistance@gmail.com. More information can be found at www.safeskiescleanwaterwi.org

Info

Bashford United Methodist Church 329 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Environment, Politics & Activism
