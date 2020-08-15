ONLINE: Eken "Parked" Festival

media release: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be cancelling our regularly scheduled, in-person festival experience. Instead, we are pleased to announce our Eken “Parked” Festival!

We are partnering with our neighbors at the North Street Cabaret to provide you with live-streamed bands on Saturday, August 15! There will be lots of opportunities to donate to local businesses affected by the pandemic.

2:00pm The Periodicals

6:00pm Scorched Waves

Link for streaming will be avaialble at: http://www.ekenpark.org/ festival.htm