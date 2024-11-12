Midwest Mix-Up.

media release: From the purveyor of some of the best, most impassioned hip-hop and metal collaborations out there, EKOH is aiming to give his fans what they’re looking for this October: a full album. Due on October 29, EKOH will be releasing Pressure, an LP that will encapsulate the very things that have catapulted this young MC to the top of the Octane charts with every single. Pre-order it here.

Packed into each of the 15 tracks are elements of his coined genre, "heart hop," high-energy songs that highlight what makes the melding of rap and anthemic vocals so very special.

For fans of lyricism that cuts through the monotony with truthful, honest depictions of the world, Pressure will be a treasure trove of frenzied songs, including "THRONE," which is EKOH’s latest collab with internet-favorite, Skydxddy.

On "Throne," EKOH offers, "This is our rap and rock crossover about overcoming your personal demons and all of the people who doubted you to end up back on your throne."

A dedication to triumph over defeat and paying homage to your own perseverance, Pressure, EKOH describes, "was the weight I carried through every moment of making this album. It wasn't just creative pressure — it was the pressure to hold everything together in my life, to meet expectations, to stay strong in my sobriety. That feeling consumed everything — my stress, my fear, even my joy. Every song is a release, a way to finally breathe again under all that weight. I don't know if pressure always creates diamonds, but it gave me the most raw, vulnerable, and boundary-pushing music I've ever made."

An MC with a business man's acumen, EKOH's crowd-pleasing hit "Freeverse 3" spawned a sponsorship and perhaps one of the biggest collabs of his career, a fully EKOH customized Vans shoe.

Not a stranger to bringing crowds a set they didn't expect, Pressure is fueled by robust musicians including Buddy Nielsen from Senses Fail and the power-hitting, world renowned rapper, Tech N9ne.

Catch the show that has kicks flying through the air as EKOH travels across the U.S., including a few festival stops and venues across the states. Never one to disappoint, keep your eyes on this Vegas native who has his pulse on the genres that move bodies and bang heads — more coming your way soon!