press release: Winner of the Mexican National Prize for Dramaturgy and considered a modern classic in Mexico, Alejandro Ricaño’s EL AMOR DE LAS LUCIÉRNAGAS (Firefly Love) follows the story of young writer María as she tries to run away from heartbreak and memories. After splitting up with her boyfriend of ten years, María leaves Mexico for Norway, where an encounter with a cursed typewriter is the start of an intimate journey of healing and self-discovery. Filled with laughs and endearing characters, the play invites us to think about love, change and the power of writing one’s own story.

Teatro Décimo Piso is an organization devoted to the promotion of Hispanic theater within the Madison community. Composed of graduate students from the departments of Spanish and Portuguese and Interdisciplinary Theatre Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the group has been staging plays in Spanish and Spanglish since 2012. With past productions including The Gardens of Aztlan, Tararí and Miguel de Cervantes’ El retablo de las maravillas, Teatro Décimo Piso is bringing the work of one of the most relevant voices of contemporary Mexican theater to Madison.

Directed by Carlos Ortiz and Jorge Cienfuegos. Presented by Teatro Décimo Piso, with the support of the Julie Vogt Open Stages initiative and the Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Recommended for ages 16 and up. Performances will be held from February 28 to March 1 in the Gilbert Hemsley Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue, Madison (access to the theater through East Campus Mall entrance). This event is free of charge and welcomes both Spanish and non-Spanish speaking audiences, since English supertitles will be provided throughout the entire performance. To get your tickets, please visit http://fireflylove.eventbrite.com.