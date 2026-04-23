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Prepare to be transported by one of the most versatile singer-songwriters to come out of Mexico’s independent scene.

Grammy-nominated El David Aguilar’s music is influenced by Mexican folklore, Latin and Brazilian traditions as well as American rock, pop and folk from the 1960s to the 1990s. His poetic lyrics and harmonic sensibility have made him a frequent collaborator of artists such as Natalia Lafourcade, Jorge Drexler and Mon Laferte. Aguilar’s last album, "Compita Del Destino" (Universal 2024), is a collection of songs that reflect on life, love and fate.

Part of Overture’s Up Close series

Gather together on the Capitol Theater stage for an intimate cocktail lounge experience featuring a selection of tasty treats to order and a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

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