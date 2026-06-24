El Jardín de Violeta (Growing Kindness: A Garden of Emotions)

media release: (English below)

La Biblioteca de Lakeview tendrá una serie de cuentacuentos dirigidos por la autora bilingüe Samira Álvarez Gretzinger, todos serán en inglés y español con un énfasis en educación emocional. Todos los eventos son gratuitos, no tienen cupo limite ni requiere registrarse.

A través de cuentos y actividades prácticas e interactivas, las familias reflexionarán sobre el crecimiento emocional y personal, la amabilidad y la importancia de reconocer y cuidar los “jardines” dentro de nosotros mismos, nuestros seres queridos y nuestra comunidad.

The Lakeview Library will host a series of storytelling sessions led by bilingual author Samira Álvarez Gretzinger. All sessions will be in English and Spanish, with an emphasis on emotional education. All events are free, have no capacity limits, and do not require registration.

Through storytelling and interactive hands-on activities, families will reflect on emotional growth, self-growth, kindness, and the importance of recognizing and nurturing the “gardens” within ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities.