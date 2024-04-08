El Territorio como víctima y sujeto de derecho en la JEP (Territory as a Victim and Subject of Law)

media release: Keynote speaker: Judge Belkis Izquierdo, vice president and magistrate of the Special Jurisdiction for the Peace of Colombia

Lecture Title: The Territory as a Victim and Subject of Law in the JEP

Belkis Florentina Izquierdo Torres – Aty Seikuinduwa. Indigenous woman from the Iku people of Colombia. Judge of the Chamber for the Recognition of Truth and Responsibility and Determination of Facts and Conduct and Vice President of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) in Colombia. Lawyer from the National University of Colombia, master’s in public administration with emphasis in governance and public policies from the Higher School of Public Administration. She has worked as an auxiliary magistrate of the Superior Council of the Judiciary, advisor to the Presidency of the Republic of Colombia, consultant to the United Nations Development Program and legal advisor to different public and private entities.

***The lecture will be given in Spanish and translated to English***

About: The lecture seeks to promote greater understanding of human rights issues and explore the intersections of human rights and democracy around the world. Presenters of the Mildred Fish-Harnack Lecture advocate for human rights through academic scholarship and/or active leadership and discuss human rights and democracy around the world.